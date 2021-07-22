Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 927,000 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,000 shares during the quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 197,329 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Shares of MNSO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.