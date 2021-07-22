Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,136,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the quarter. Anaplan comprises approximately 1.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $61,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 90,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 276,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 4,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

