Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,394,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,621,000. Carnival Co. & makes up about 3.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 154,475 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after buying an additional 229,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 777,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,118,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.