Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Makes New $11.75 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU traded down $6.61 on Thursday, hitting $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,371. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.