Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Seaways by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in International Seaways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

