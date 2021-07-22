Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $12,142,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 375.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $439,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

