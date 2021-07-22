Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

ALLY stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

