JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.51

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and traded as low as $11.18. JBS shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 144,854 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.