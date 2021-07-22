Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 237,072 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,072 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,294,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13,468.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

