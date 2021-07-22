Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 185.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.