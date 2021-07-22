Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,284 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.