Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

AJG stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.