Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,256 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

