Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

