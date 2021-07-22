Jane Street Group LLC Sells 594,977 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

