Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,823 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany stock opened at $662.18 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $688.45. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

