Jane Street Group LLC Sells 34,418 Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,418 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PBDM stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

