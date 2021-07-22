Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSICU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $7,993,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $7,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at about $7,275,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter valued at about $4,703,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

