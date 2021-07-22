Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 74,767 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.70% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBON. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $613,000.

CBON opened at $24.21 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

