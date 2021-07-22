Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $258.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

