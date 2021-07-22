Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 10,804 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

