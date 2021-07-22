J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.91. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $164.64. 1,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,693. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

