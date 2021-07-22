IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

IZEA opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.67. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,026.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at $474,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,560 shares of company stock worth $969,234 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

