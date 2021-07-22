ITV’s (ITVPY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

ITVPY opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.