iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,873 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.44% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,345,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

