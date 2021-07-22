iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,587,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,020 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.55% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $168,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.