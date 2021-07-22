iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $134.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

