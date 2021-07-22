Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,022,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $24,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of News by 74.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 857,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of News by 27.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 653,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $9,923,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 11,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.75 and a beta of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

