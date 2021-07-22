Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXIIU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

NASDAQ GXIIU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,197. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

