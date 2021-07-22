Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,915 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFFEU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

