INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -1.13.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.