InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 603,875 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

