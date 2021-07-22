Investors Purchase High Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 22,931 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,468% compared to the typical volume of 1,462 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

