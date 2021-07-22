Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

