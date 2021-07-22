Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

