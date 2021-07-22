Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $925.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $929.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $944.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $884.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.9% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

