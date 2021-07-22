Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $825.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $924.50.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $944.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $884.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

