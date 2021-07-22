InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $17.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPZF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.