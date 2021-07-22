Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.03. 4,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Interlink Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $58.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

