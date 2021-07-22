InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 406.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 116.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 48.9% in the first quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 93.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

