Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

