Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.94 billion.Intel also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,536,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,367,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

