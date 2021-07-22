Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

