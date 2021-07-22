Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
