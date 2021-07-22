Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

