Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 76,881 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,975,174 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $2,363,819.04.

Shares of PFMT opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

