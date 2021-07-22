Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.25 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

