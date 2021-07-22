Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,121,300.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $3,121,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan S. Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $331.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.77. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $332.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

