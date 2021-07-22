Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,121,300.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $3,121,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ryan S. Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00.
NYSE CVNA opened at $331.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.77. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $332.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 2.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
