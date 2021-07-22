Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

