Insider Selling: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Sells $122,220.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BNED opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

