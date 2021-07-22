Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$701,044.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$38.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current year.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
