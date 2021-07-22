Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$701,044.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$701,044.00.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$38.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

